 Skip to main content

Baseball No decision on whether J.D. Martinez will be in Red Sox lineup for Game 3, Cora says

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

No decision on whether J.D. Martinez will be in Red Sox lineup for Game 3, Cora says

Ben Walker
LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez hits a single to drive in two runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the World Series, in Boston, Ma., on Oct. 24, 2018.

Elise Amendola/The Associated Press

While the Red Sox wait to see whether J.D. Martinez can start Game 3 of the World Series, this much is true: Don’t take any bets on Boston shifting a star outfielder to the infield.

“Mookie Betts at second? No, he’s not playing second base. Well, he’s not starting at second base,” manager Alex Cora said Thursday.

The Red Sox lead 2-0, and there’s been a lot of speculation about what they will do Friday night when the designated hitter spot is dropped at Dodger Stadium.

Story continues below advertisement

Martinez is Boston’s main DH and led the majors with 130 RBIs. He drove in two runs in each of the two wins at Fenway Park, and is 3 for 7 in the Series.

Martinez rolled his right ankle on a double in the opener. He stayed in and, playing while sore, delivered a key hit Wednesday night.

After that win, Martinez said he planned on playing in Game 3. He started 57 times in the outfield this season, splitting time in left field and right field.

The Red Sox travelled to Los Angeles on Thursday and Cora was at the ballpark, where he was asked about Martinez.

“We’ll see. Actually, he felt better today walking around, he got treatment on the way here. He’s going to get treatment tomorrow. He’ll get treatment tomorrow morning. In the afternoon, we’ll make a decision,” Cora said.

“It looked bad early in the game, but then it seemed like it was moving better towards the end. We’ll make a decision whenever – he’ll let us know,” Cora said.

If Martinez plays the outfield, then either Betts, centre fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. or left fielder Andrew Benintendi would lose their spot.

Story continues below advertisement

Bradley was the MVP of the AL Championship Series and is a stellar defender. Benintendi got four hits against the Dodgers in the opener and made a stellar grab in front of the Green Monster in Game 2.

There was talk Betts, a top candidate for AL MVP this year, could play second base. That would allow Martinez, Benintendi and Bradley to all stay in the lineup.

Betts made 14 starts at second as a rookie in 2014. He played there once this year, filling in for six innings at the spot in August after Ian Kinsler was hurt.

Kinsler started at second base in the first two games versus the Dodgers.

It was mentioned to Cora that a lot of people were wondering what lineup the Red Sox would employ.

“Me, too, man,” he said.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers