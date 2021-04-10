 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Ohtani homers, drives in four as Angels beat Blue Jays 7-1

Mark Didtler
DUNEDIN, Fla.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out in front of home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott and Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi during the first inning on April 9, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. The Angels beat the Jays 7-1.

Mike Carlson/The Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani homered and drove in four runs, Andrew Heaney pitched six scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 on Friday night.

Ohtani completed a four-run second with a three-run double to deep right-centre off T.J. Zeuch. He also connected for a 422-foot solo drive to centre during Los Angeles’ three-run fifth.

Heaney (1-1) allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked two in the second game at TD Ballpark. The Angels also won the first regular-season game at Toronto’s spring training stadium, 7-5 in 11 innings on Thursday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Jared Walsh hit a two-run drive off Zeuch (0-1) in the fifth as Los Angeles improved to 6-2 and matched the best eight-game start in franchise history (1970, 2017 and 2018).

Zeuch, who replaced opener David Phelps in the second, allowed seven runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles right fielder Dexter Fowler left in the second inning with a left knee contusion after stepping awkwardly on second base on David Fletcher’s run-scoring fielder’s choice. After being on the ground for several minutes, Fowler was able to walk to a cart that took him off the field.

The Angels had scored the winning runs in their final trip to the plate in each of their first five victories this season.

Marcus Semien, who had two of Toronto’s five hits, scored on Chris Rodriguez’s wild pitch in the eighth.

BUFFALO-BOUND

The Blue Jays and their Triple-A team in Buffalo announced a joint multimillion dollar renovation project to prepare Sahlen Field for expected big league games later this season. The project will have the minor league team begin its season next month in Trenton, New Jersey. The Blue Jays played home games in Buffalo last year due to the ongoing Canada-US border closure. Toronto is scheduled to remain at TD Ballpark through May. No date has been set for a Blue Jays move to Sahlen Field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Ohtani, who had his pitching start this weekend pushed back due to a blister on his right hand, threw in the outfield before the game “We want to make it well-well,” manager Joe Maddon said. RHP Alex Cobb had his start moved back one day to Sunday due to a blister.

Story continues below advertisement

Blue Jays: Placed OF Teoscar Hernandez on the injured list after he was exposed to someone with a positive coronavirus case outside of the team. LHP Ryan Borucki also went on the injured list with vaccine side effects, which included a fever and fatigue. LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. left after two innings with vaccination-related symptoms.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays left-hander Steven Matz (1-0) and Angels left-hander Jose Quintana (0-0) are Saturday night’s scheduled starters. Quintana is 7-2 with an 1.88 ERA in 10 starts against Toronto.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies