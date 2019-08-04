 Skip to main content

Baseball Orioles capitalize in mistake-prone debut for Blue Jays reliever Yennsy Diaz

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Orioles capitalize in mistake-prone debut for Blue Jays reliever Yennsy Diaz

Baltimore
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Yennsy Diaz delivers from the mound during his MLB debut against the Orioles in Baltimore on Aug. 4, 2019.

Nick Wass/The Associated Press

Trey Mancini drove in two runs and the Baltimore Orioles took advantage of a wild major league debut by Toronto reliever Yennsy Diaz to beat the Blue Jays 6-5 on Sunday.

Mancini has 15 RBIs in 13 games against Toronto this season.

The Orioles won a mistake-prone game with wild pitches, misplayed balls, costly walks and baserunning errors.

Story continues below advertisement

Rookies Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio had back-to-back homers off Tom Eshelman that pulled the Blue Jays within 6-4 in the seventh inning. Biggio is 13 for 32 (.406) over his first seven career games. The Orioles have allowed two or more home runs in nine consecutive games, tying an MLB record.

Dylan Tate entered for Baltimore and threw two wild pitches before allowing a run-scoring double to Randal Grichuk, who tied a career-high with four hits.

Eshelman (1-2) managed to pick up his first major league win after allowing four runs and eight hits over five innings. Branden Kline and Richard Bleier combined for a scoreless eighth and Shawn Armstrong picked up his fourth save.

Toronto was 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had his 11th three-hit game and is batting 19 for 39 (.487) in 10 games against Baltimore.

Baltimore led 4-2 when Diaz, who had never pitched above Double-A, took over the begin the fifth. The 22-year-old walked four batters, including two with the bases loaded, and was pulled with two outs.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases against Orioles opener Jimmy Yacabonis in the first. He got out of the jam on a forceout at the plate and a double play, with left fielder Antony Santander catching a flyball and throwing out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. trying to advance to third.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half off Sean Reid-Foley (1-2) on a shallow popup by Jace Peterson that landed in left field for a single, allowing Santander to score from second.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto tied it in the second on an RBI single by Teoscar Hernandez off Eshelman.

Baltimore took a 4-1 lead in the bottom half when Bichette couldn’t handle a sharp grounder to shortstop by Jonathan Villar that allowed Chance Sisco to score and Mancini followed with a two-RBI double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RF Derek Fisher left in the first inning of Saturday’s game after a fly ball deflected off his glove and hit his face. The concussion tests were negative, and he pinch-ran in the seventh.

Orioles: RHP Miguel Castro is battling an illness and has not pitched since July 30. “We’re hoping Castro is ready at some point soon but he’s still not feeling well,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Rookie RHP Jacob Waguespack (2-1, 4.80 ERA) will start the series opener in Tampa Bay on Monday. He allowed one run on three hits over a season-high six innings against the Royals on Wednesday.

Orioles: RHP Gabriel Ynoa (1-6, 5.55 ERA) is making his first start since June 30 against the first-place Yankees on Monday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter