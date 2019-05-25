Padres pound Blue Jays 19-4

Open this photo in gallery Edwin Jackson reacts after giving up a grand slam home run in the fourth inning during MLB game action to Austin Hedges. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Austin Hedges connected for a grand slam, and the San Diego Padres hit a franchise-record seven home runs to romp past the Toronto Blue Jays 19-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe each hit two home runs and Ian Kinsler and Eric Hosmer also homered. The previous team record was six, set in Cincinnati on July 17, 1998.

Hedges hit his first career slam and drove in five runs. Myers went 2 for 2, drove in four and scored four times, and Renfroe had four hits, scored four and drove in three.

Cal Quantrill, from nearby Port Hope, Ontario, and the son of former major league pitcher Paul Quantrill, earned his first win in his fourth career start.

Edwin Jackson got the loss, allowing seven runs in four innings.