 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Phillies blank Blue Jays 7-0 in first game of doubleheader

Rob Maaddi
Philadelphia
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, rounds the bases past Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Travis Shaw after hitting a two-run home run off pitcher Robbie Ray during the fifth inning of the first baseball game in a doubleheader, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

Zach Eflin struck out nine in a four-hitter, Bryce Harper hit another homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Friday.

The Phillies were the road team in their home ballpark for the opener, a makeup game from earlier in the season.

Eflin (3-2) threw 92 pitches for his third career shutout and fifth complete game, though this one was seven innings. All of his strikeouts were swinging, including three in the first on curveballs.

Story continues below advertisement

Harper hit 878 feet of homers in a loss Thursday night against the Mets and connected for his third shot in two games to ignite a five-run fifth against Robbie Ray (2-5).

Toronto has lost four in a row but entered with a 4 1/2-game lead over Seattle for the final wild card in the AL.

The injury-depleted Phillies, missing Nos. 2, 4 and 6 hitters Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura, improved to 25-25. They began the day with a half-game lead over St. Louis for the last wild card in the NL.

Didi Gregorius lined an RBI double off the right-field fence in the first to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead after Ray issued consecutive walks to Harper and Alec Bohm with one out. Gregorius just missed a three-run homer.

The Jays surrendered 43 runs in a three-game sweep at the Yankees, and have been outscored 50-15 in the last four games.

Phil Gosselin added a run-scoring single and Andrew Knapp lined a two-run triple in the fifth to make it 6-0.

Ray gave up five runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings in his third start for the Blue Jays after being acquired from Arizona before the trade deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

Eflin allowed only two singles to Cavan Biggio through six before Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Randal Grichuk singled in the seventh. The right-hander preserved the shutout by striking out Travis Shaw with runners on second and third for the final out.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies