Phillies retire Roy Halladay’s No. 34 in tribute to late ace

Open this photo in gallery Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton reveals the retired uniform number of pitcher Roy Halladay before game against the New York Mets for at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Aug. 8, 2021. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

On the same diamond where Roy Halladay pitched himself into baseball history and the hearts of Philadelphia fans, the Phillies retired the late Hall of Famer’s No. 34 jersey in a touching tribute Sunday.

Former teammates Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Raul Ibanez as well as pitching coach Rich Dubee and manager Charlie Manuel were among those in attendance for the ceremony at Citizens Bank Park before the Phillies played the New York Mets.

Over all, the eight-time all-star won 203 games and struck out 2,117 in his career that began with 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Halladay’s wife and two children were unable to attend owing to COVID-19 protocols, Ibanez said. Halladay died in a plane crash at 40 years old on Nov. 7, 2017.

Halladay spent four of his 16 seasons in Philadelphia from 2010-2013. He was twice an all-star with the Phillies and won the second of his two Cy Young Awards after the 2010 season when he went 21-10 with a 2.44 ERA.

The right-hander tossed a perfect game at Miami on May 29, 2010, and threw the second no-hitter in postseason history that Oct. 6 against Cincinnati.

Halladay’s former catcher, Carlos Ruiz, unveiled a No. 34 statue along with Phillies owner John Middleton. After removing a red sheet, Ruiz kissed the statue and then touched his heart.

Former Phillies great and fellow Hall of Famer Steve Carlton pulled off the sheet to show Halladay’s retired Phillies No. 34 on a wall in centre field at the ballpark. The No. 34 is right between Carlton’s No. 32 and the No. 36 of another Hall of Fame member, Robin Roberts.

Halladay was 55-29 with a 3.25 ERA in four seasons with the Phillies.