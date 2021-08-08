 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Baseball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Phillies retire Roy Halladay’s No. 34 in tribute to late ace

Aaron Bracy
Philadelphia
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton reveals the retired uniform number of pitcher Roy Halladay before game against the New York Mets for at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Aug. 8, 2021.

Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

On the same diamond where Roy Halladay pitched himself into baseball history and the hearts of Philadelphia fans, the Phillies retired the late Hall of Famer’s No. 34 jersey in a touching tribute Sunday.

Former teammates Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Raul Ibanez as well as pitching coach Rich Dubee and manager Charlie Manuel were among those in attendance for the ceremony at Citizens Bank Park before the Phillies played the New York Mets.

Over all, the eight-time all-star won 203 games and struck out 2,117 in his career that began with 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Story continues below advertisement

Halladay’s wife and two children were unable to attend owing to COVID-19 protocols, Ibanez said. Halladay died in a plane crash at 40 years old on Nov. 7, 2017.

Halladay spent four of his 16 seasons in Philadelphia from 2010-2013. He was twice an all-star with the Phillies and won the second of his two Cy Young Awards after the 2010 season when he went 21-10 with a 2.44 ERA.

The right-hander tossed a perfect game at Miami on May 29, 2010, and threw the second no-hitter in postseason history that Oct. 6 against Cincinnati.

Halladay’s former catcher, Carlos Ruiz, unveiled a No. 34 statue along with Phillies owner John Middleton. After removing a red sheet, Ruiz kissed the statue and then touched his heart.

Former Phillies great and fellow Hall of Famer Steve Carlton pulled off the sheet to show Halladay’s retired Phillies No. 34 on a wall in centre field at the ballpark. The No. 34 is right between Carlton’s No. 32 and the No. 36 of another Hall of Fame member, Robin Roberts.

Halladay was 55-29 with a 3.25 ERA in four seasons with the Phillies.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies