Pirates acquire pitcher Chris Archer from Rays

The Associated Press
Chris Archer of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches against the Baltimore Orioles on July 27, 2018.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have bolstered their rotation at the deadline, adding right-hander Chris Archer from Tampa Bay for a pair of coveted prospects in outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler Glasnow and a player to be named later.

Archer, a two-time All-Star, is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA in 17 starts this season for the Rays. The 29-year-old gives the Pirates a significant jolt in experience in a rotation that includes three starters – Jameson Taillon, Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove – 26 or younger.

The move is the second significant trade by the Pirates at the deadline. Pittsburgh acquired Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Taylor Hearn and a player to be named.

The Pirates, who have been reluctant to part with young prospects in recent years at the deadline, gave up a pair of promising talents.

Meadows, a first-round pick in the 2013 draft, hit .292 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 49 for the Pirates after making his major-league debut on May 17. The 24-year-old Glasnow dominated as a starter in the minors but struggled as a starter during his first season-plus in Pittsburgh, going 2-7 with a 7.69 ERA in 15 games (13 starts) in 2017.

The Pirates moved Glasnow to the bullpen this season with better results. The six-foot-eight right-hander is 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in 34 appearances.

