Pirates acquire pitcher Chris Archer from Rays

Open this photo in gallery Chris Archer of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches against the Baltimore Orioles on July 27, 2018. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates have bolstered their rotation at the deadline, adding right-hander Chris Archer from Tampa Bay for a pair of coveted prospects in outfielder Austin Meadows and pitcher Tyler Glasnow and a player to be named later.

Archer, a two-time All-Star, is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA in 17 starts this season for the Rays. The 29-year-old gives the Pirates a significant jolt in experience in a rotation that includes three starters – Jameson Taillon, Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove – 26 or younger.

The move is the second significant trade by the Pirates at the deadline. Pittsburgh acquired Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Taylor Hearn and a player to be named.

The Pirates, who have been reluctant to part with young prospects in recent years at the deadline, gave up a pair of promising talents.

Meadows, a first-round pick in the 2013 draft, hit .292 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 49 for the Pirates after making his major-league debut on May 17. The 24-year-old Glasnow dominated as a starter in the minors but struggled as a starter during his first season-plus in Pittsburgh, going 2-7 with a 7.69 ERA in 15 games (13 starts) in 2017.

The Pirates moved Glasnow to the bullpen this season with better results. The six-foot-eight right-hander is 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in 34 appearances.