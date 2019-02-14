Quebec, Montreal governments welcome proposal for new baseball stadium

Open this photo in gallery Fans wear Montreal Expos uniforms as they watch the Toronto Blue Jays in a pre-season baseball game in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Word that the group pushing for a return of Major League Baseball to Montreal has chosen a site for a new stadium is being met with enthusiasm by the provincial and local governments.

Senior Quebec cabinet ministers Chantal Rouleau and Pierre Fitzgibbon both say they are open to getting involved in the project proposed for the Peel Basin in southwestern Montreal.

Fitzgibbon, the province’s economy and innovation minister, said Wednesday the province hasn’t ruled a financial contribution but added that he hasn’t seen the details of the project.

Stephen Bronfman, executive chairman of Claridge Inc., and his right-hand man, Pierre Boivin, have been registered since mid-December to lobby the provincial government on the development of the plot of land south of Peel Basin.

Bronfman, who leads a group of Montreal businesspeople seeking baseball’s return to Montreal, had indicated in December the site was his preferred spot for a stadium.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante called it “good news” that the promoters have chosen Peel Basin but added she is waiting on a business plan. The land being sought is currently owned by Canada Lands Company, a federal Crown corporation.