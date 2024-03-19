Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacts during his team's loss to San Antonio in Toronto on Feb. 12. Rajakovic remembers what it's like to be an eager young basketball coach, trying to absorb as much as possible from more experienced teachers.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Amidst the sounds of squeaky sneakers and bouncing basketballs, Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic stood at centre court with his hands on his hips and a whistle in his mouth.

On Tuesday morning, Rajakovic and the Raptors held a coaches’ open house at Scotiabank Arena for youth and amateur coaches to learn before they watched a full team practice. The last time the Raptors held this event was in 2022 – making this the first time it ran under Rajakovic.

“Back in the day, I was one of those coaches,” Rajakovic said. “I was sitting in the stands and listening to clinics and trying to steal any knowledge I could and learn. It’s a path I went through, so I can respect showing up here on Tuesday morning in a cold arena to ask questions and be eager to learn.”

The Raptors have lost seven games in a row and sit 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 23-45 record. They trail the Atlanta Hawks for the last play-in spot by seven games with 14 games left on their season – seven of those against teams currently in a playoff position. They are scheduled to play the Sacramento Kings at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

After different modules earlier in the morning at the open house, the Raptors’ practice began at 11 a.m. and wrapped just before noon. The coaches went through the basics with a series of drills – something Rajakovic emphasizes with his young squad.

Injured Raptors all-star Scottie Barnes watched alongside other sidelined players Jakob Poeltl and Chris Boucher. They each tried to be as involved with the team as they possibly could, but didn’t participate in any drills. The only Raptor missing from the practice was R.J. Barrett, who is on leave from the team after the passing of his brother Nathan.

Barnes is out indefinitely after he suffered a fractured finger on his left hand earlier this month. Poeltl is also out with a finger injury after suffering a torn ligament in his left pinky. Meanwhile, Boucher is out with a partial MCL tear in his right knee. The Raptors have not provided a timetable for their returns; however, they are unlikely to return this season.

“Scottie is our team leader. He can always be there and help with his voice,” Rajakovic said. “Even [though] he’s 22, he’s still very capable to help our guys and give them encouragement and instruction.”

The Raptors’ young squad is highlighted by rookie Gradey Dick, who has seen an increased amount of minutes in five straight starts.

Dick has only played over 30 minutes on six separate occasions this season and four of those have come in the past six games.

“I feel great right now, but when it was that quick change you could feel a little different soreness,” Dick said. “The great thing I’m most thankful for is the vets and how much knowledge they have recovery-wise.”

The Raptors have seen serious turnover this season – trading key players in O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam over the year.

One of the fresh faces is Ochai Agbaji. The 14th selection in the 2022 NBA draft was acquired alongside Kelly Olynyk at the trade deadline on Feb. 8 in exchange for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr. and draft compensation.

In his short tenure, Agbaji appreciates the detail Rajakovic brings to practice.

“I think he brings an intensity,” he said. “I think that helps us get ready for the games and kind of puts stuff into light and into focus that we need to take going into a game.”

With the open house, Dick and Agbaji both recognize the chance it presents to showcase what the squad is building in front of amateur coaches.

“It’s a cool opportunity for them to see what we do and kind of break things down and see how we practise at a professional level,” he said.

Rajakovic views it as a chance to get confirmation that he’s “on the right path” as a coach.

“It’s not necessarily how you’re going to learn something new,” he said. “You’re just getting confirmation that what you’re working on is the right thing.”