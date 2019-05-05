Rangers crush Blue Jays thanks to stellar efforts from Odor and Cabrera

Open this photo in gallery Clay Buchholz of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Rougned Odor of the Texas Rangers. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Rougned Odor and Asdrubal Cabrera each homered and combined for seven RBIs, and the Texas Rangers rolled past the Toronto Blue Jays 10-2 on Sunday.

Odor had been in an 0-for-21 slump that reduced his average to .122 before he drove a pitch from Clay Buchholz over the back bullpen wall in right-centre field for a two-run homer in the second inning.

Odour’s homer followed a run-scoring double by Cabrera, who had been hitless in his previous nine at-bats. Odor also had a run-scoring single in the fifth.

In the third, Cabrera added a three-run homer – his seventh of the season, all at home – to put Texas ahead 6-1.

Cabrera drove in four runs and Odor plated three.

Drew Smyly came off the injured list to hold Toronto to one run and two hits in four innings in his first game since April 19. He had been sidelined with mid-arm nerve tightness.

The first hit Smyly surrendered was Eric Sogard’s two-out homer in the third.

Kyle Dowdy (2-1) entered the game to start the fifth with a 7-1 lead and pitched two scoreless innings.

Texas won the final two games of the three-game series to move back to .500, while the Blue Jays ended their road trip at 1-5.

Buchholz (0-2) allowed seven runs in four innings, falling to 0-5 in his career at Texas.

Toronto used four relief pitchers before catcher Luke Maile made his first major league pitching appearance in the eighth. Maile retired all three batters he faced and struck out Shin-Soo Choo, who had three singles and a walk in his first four plate appearances.

Smyly’s 68 pitches were the fewest in his five starts, but he lasted less than four innings in three of those. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers optioned rookie right-hander Wei-Chieh Huang to Triple-A Nashville.

Toronto returns home to begin a three-game series against AL Central-leading Minnesota on Monday. RHP Marcus Stroman (1-4, 2.20 ERA) will oppose Twins LHP Martin Perez (4-0, 3.41).