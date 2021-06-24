 Skip to main content
Ray helps Blue Jays win fourth straight by beating Marlins 3-1

Steven Wine
MIAMI
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and pitcher Jordan Romano celebrates with their teammates after defeating the Miami Marlins 3-1, on June 23, 2021, in Miami.

Marta Lavandier/The Associated Press

Held homerless during a two-game visit to Marlins Park, the high-scoring Toronto Blue Jays departed from their blueprint and won with pitching.

Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings and three relievers completed a five-hitter as Toronto beat Miami 3-1 Wednesday night to complete a sweep.

The Blue Jays began the series tied for the MLB lead in homers but were 4-21 when scoring three runs or fewer. They won 2-1 Tuesday and allowed only eight hits in the series.

“It’s great that we can shut it down when the hitters are having a little bit of trouble,” Ray said. “These are two really good wins.”

Toronto has won four in a row but remains fourth in the AL East.

Ray (5-3), coming off his shortest outing of the season, struck out six to increase his season total to 103 in 79 2/3 innings.

“My arm-side fastball was the best it has been all year,” the left-hander said. “I was able to drive that pitch down and away to some righties and get some outs away with the fastball. I was pretty happy with that.”

Jordan Romano pitched around a leadoff double in the ninth for his fifth save in six chances, and his second in two nights.

Bo Bichette had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Blue Jays, who improved to 13-2 in interleague play, including 4-0 against Miami.

Starling Marte hit his sixth homer in the sixth for the Marlins. They’ve been outscored 7-2 in their past three games, all losses.

“It has probably been the most frustrating thing for all of us as a group and as an offence, just not being able to find that consistency,” manager Don Mattingly said.

The last-place Marlins are a season-worst 11 games under .500 at 31-42. They’ve lost 28 games by two runs or fewer.

Trevor Rogers (7-4) went five innings and gave up three runs, the most he has allowed since May 2, raising his ERA to 2.08. The left-hander struck out six and became the first Marlins rookie to fan 100 batters in his first 15 games of a season.

The Blue Jays scored twice in the first off Rogers, who came into the game leading all MLB rookies in wins, ERA and strikeouts. Teoscar Hernandez hit an RBI double, and George Springer’s grounder brought home another run.

“We saw he throws a lot of strikes, and we tried to be aggressive,” Hernandez said.

LAYOFF

The Marlins want to limit Rogers’ innings. He pitched for the first time in eight days and felt it early.

“Out of sync a little bit,” he said. “Adrenaline definitely pumping.”

GETTING GOING

Springer went 0 for 3 and is hitless in seven at-bats since returning from a seven-week stint on the injured list.

“When you miss that much time, it’s not easy to come into big league games and hit line drives,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. “It’s going to take a while.”

REVERSALS

First base umpire Ryan Wills had two calls overturned by replay in the first inning. Each time he ruled the batter beat out a grounder to the first baseman, with the pitcher late covering the base. Each time, replay determined the batter was out.

Wills also had a safe call reversed in the eighth.

CRACKDOWN

Ray had no complaint about the umpires’ inspections to eliminate sticky substances.

“Pretty simple, pretty quick, pretty painless,” he said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Steven Matz (COVID-related) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Thursday.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: They begin a 10-game, 11-day homestand in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday, when LHP Anthony Kay (0-2, 6.43) is scheduled to start against Baltimore.

Marlins: They begin a four-game series Thursday at home against Washington, with RHP Cody Poteet (2-2, 3.90) scheduled to start.

