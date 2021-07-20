 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Baseball

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Red Sox-Blue Jays game postponed, will be made up in Toronto

Jonah Bronstein
BUFFALO, N.Y.
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday was postponed because of thunderstorms.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Aug. 7 in Toronto.

The teams conclude their series Wednesday. It will be the last of 23 major league games played this season at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field, home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate. The Blue Jays will return to Toronto for a homestand beginning July 30 after the Canadian government granted the team an exemption to the U.S.-Canada travel ban.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto entered Tuesday in third place in the AL East, seven games behind first-place Boston. The Red Sox won 13-4 on Monday.

Red Sox right-hander Garrett Richards (5-5, 4.91 ERA) was scheduled to start Tuesday against Blue Jays right-hander Thomas Hatch, who was to make his season debut.

Right-hander Tanner Houck (0-2, 3.38) was scheduled to start for the Red Sox on Wednesday against Blue Jays left-hander Robbie Ray (8-4, 2.93).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Top prospect RHP Nate Pearson (groin) has resumed throwing and could join the bullpen before season’s end, general manager Ross Atkins said. ... OF Corey Dickerson (foot) participated in batting practice Monday and will be assigned for rehab soon, Atkins said. Dickerson was acquired from the Marlins in a June 29 trade. ... RHP Alex Manoah (back) is expected to miss only one start and return to the rotation Monday when he comes off of the 10-day injured list, Atkins said.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (Tommy John surgery) was scheduled to pitch three or four innings Tuesday in his second rehab start for Double-A Portland.

ROSTER MOVES

Blue Jays: Reinstated C Alejandro Kirk (left hip flexor) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo. ... Designated RHP T.J. Zeuch for assignment and optioned LHP Anthony Kay to Buffalo.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies