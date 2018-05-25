Red Sox designate Hanley Ramirez for assignment

Open this photo in gallery In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez takes off his batting helmet after grounding out with bases loaded during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, at Fenway Park in Boston. Charles Krupa/The Associated Press

Hanley Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox, who are responsible for the US$15.26-million remaining on his contract but avoided him triggering a US$22-million salary for 2019.

Boston made the move Friday to clear a roster spot for all-star shortstop Dustin Pedroia, who was activated from the disabled list and was set to make his season debut against the Atlanta Braves after recovering from knee surgery.

The 34-year-old Ramirez was hitting .254 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 44 games this season while splitting his time between first base and designated hitter. He hit .163 with three homers and 12 RBIs in May after starting the season with a .330 average, three homers and 17 RBIs.

Story continues below advertisement

Ramirez signed an US$88-million, four-year contract with the Red Sox as a free agent before the 2015 season, and Boston is responsible for the $15,258,065 still owed for this season. The deal contains a US$22-million option that would become guaranteed if he has 1,050 plate appearances in 2017-18 combined and passed a physical at the end of the season. He already had 195 this season, leaving him 302 shy of triggering that provision.

Boston has seven days to trade Ramirez or release him. If he is released, he would have no opportunity to trigger the 2019 option.

An all-star with the Florida Marlins from 2008-10, Ramirez batted .260 with 78 homers and 255 RBIs during his time with the Red Sox.

Pedroia, a four-time all-star, had left-knee surgery on Oct. 25. The 34-year-old Pedroia had been Boston’s opening day second baseman every year from 2007-17. He was the AL rookie of the year in 2007 and league MVP in 2008.



