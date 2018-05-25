 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Red Sox designate Hanley Ramirez for assignment

Red Sox designate Hanley Ramirez for assignment

BOSTON
The Associated Press

In this Sept. 29, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez takes off his batting helmet after grounding out with bases loaded during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, at Fenway Park in Boston.

Charles Krupa/The Associated Press

Hanley Ramirez was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox, who are responsible for the US$15.26-million remaining on his contract but avoided him triggering a US$22-million salary for 2019.

Boston made the move Friday to clear a roster spot for all-star shortstop Dustin Pedroia, who was activated from the disabled list and was set to make his season debut against the Atlanta Braves after recovering from knee surgery.

The 34-year-old Ramirez was hitting .254 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 44 games this season while splitting his time between first base and designated hitter. He hit .163 with three homers and 12 RBIs in May after starting the season with a .330 average, three homers and 17 RBIs.

Story continues below advertisement

Ramirez signed an US$88-million, four-year contract with the Red Sox as a free agent before the 2015 season, and Boston is responsible for the $15,258,065 still owed for this season. The deal contains a US$22-million option that would become guaranteed if he has 1,050 plate appearances in 2017-18 combined and passed a physical at the end of the season. He already had 195 this season, leaving him 302 shy of triggering that provision.

Boston has seven days to trade Ramirez or release him. If he is released, he would have no opportunity to trigger the 2019 option.

An all-star with the Florida Marlins from 2008-10, Ramirez batted .260 with 78 homers and 255 RBIs during his time with the Red Sox.

Pedroia, a four-time all-star, had left-knee surgery on Oct. 25. The 34-year-old Pedroia had been Boston’s opening day second baseman every year from 2007-17. He was the AL rookie of the year in 2007 and league MVP in 2008.


Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.