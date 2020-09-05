 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Red Sox earn split of doubleheader with 3-2 win over Blue Jays

Ken Powtak
Boston
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Boston Red Sox's Yairo Munoz, who had three hits in the game, is congratulated by teammates after their win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Fenway Park in Boston.

Winslow Townson/The Associated Press

Yairo Muñoz had three hits and the Boston Red Sox salvaged a spit of their doubleheader as the “road” team at Fenway Park with a 3-2 over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night to halt a five-game losing streak.

Muñoz went a combined 6 for 7 in the twin bill with a two-run homer, two doubles and three RBIs.

Toronto was the “home” team in the second game, which was the makeup of the Aug. 27 game in Buffalo, New York, that was postponed when the teams didn’t play in protest over the shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Story continues below advertisement

This was the first time in Fenway Park’s century-plus history that the Red Sox were the “road” team, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Rowdy Tellez hit a solo homer for the Blue Jays, who had won seven of nine after taking the opener.

Josh Taylor (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the win. Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his fourth save.

Making his first start for Toronto since being acquired from the Dodgers for two players to be named, Ross Stripling (3-2) gave up three runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The Blue Jays’ batters came to the plate with walk-up songs, and music blared in a nearly empty Fenway after Tellez’s shot landed in the first row of Green Monster seats.

They even played Toronto’s home song ‘Ok Blue Jays’ in the fifth-inning stretch – instead of the customary seventh.

Tzu-Wei Lin’s RBI double gave Boston a 1-0 edge in the second inning, and Michael Chavis added a run-scoring single.

Story continues below advertisement

Tellez’s drive cut the lead in half before Boston added a run when catcher Reese McGuire fired a pickoff attempt at second into centre field with the bases loaded.

OPENER

In Game 1, Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer, Travis Shaw had a solo shot and the Blue Jays held off the Red Sox, 8-7.

“We know the type of team that we have,” said Toronto’s starting pitcher Tanner Roark. “We just keep clawing and scratching and fighting. We don’t give up.”

Shaw went 3 for 4 with a double off the top of right field wall, Tellez had two hits with a sacrifice fly and Randal Grichuk added a two-run single.

Muñoz went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer and an RBI double.

A.J. Cole (2-0) pitched an inning of scoreless relief and Anthony Bass got three outs for his fifth save.

Story continues below advertisement

Entering the day, Boston’s staff had allowed an MLB-worst 67 homers and owned the highest ERA at 6.13 – over a half run higher than the next worst, Colorado (5.51).

The Blue Jays didn’t take long to add to those numbers when they made it 3-0 in the second against Zack Godley (0-4). Shaw’s went into the seats behind Boston’s bullpen and, after Joe Panik’s walk, Jansen hit his into the Green Monster seats.

ENDING NUMBERS

Toronto’s Teoscar Hernández went 0 for 3 in the opener, halting his 15-game hitting streak.

The Blue Jays entered the doubleheader averaging an AL-worst 3.74 runs per game in road contests.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Manager Charlie Montoyo said INF Bo Bichette (sprained right knee) was “a lot better than thought he’d be at this time,” and he’ll hit in a simulated game against RHP Ken Giles on Saturday. … Montoyo also said Giles (strained right forearm) may do another simulated game or could be activated.

Red Sox: LF Andrew Benintendi (strained rib cage) has ramped up his workouts, but manager Ron Roenicke said they’re “waiting to see from the medical end where he is” as far as a possible return.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Both teams didn’t have a starter listed for Saturday night’s game.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies