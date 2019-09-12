 Skip to main content

Baseball Red Sox hailed by rival Yankees for decision to elevate female executive Raquel Ferreira

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Red Sox hailed by rival Yankees for decision to elevate female executive Raquel Ferreira

Ronald Blum
New York
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Yankees assistant general manager Jean Afterman thinks the inclusion of Raquel Ferreira as part of a quartet running baseball operations for the Boston Red Sox is a step forward for women in the sport.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was fired Sunday. Boston assistant GMs Brian O’Halloran, Eddie Romero and Zack Scott will lead baseball operations during the search for his successor and Ferreira will have an expanded role from her current job as senior vice-president of major- and minor-league operations.

“Maybe five years ago or 10 years ago she would not even be considered to be part of that gang of four,” Afterman said Thursday during a women in sport panel at the Beyond Sport conference. “Raquel never wanted to put herself forward, didn’t generally speak publicly and wasn’t out there in front, and I told her little girls have to see you in that position. And she’s got (an 11)-year-old daughter. And so she said you know you’re right. Gabby has to see me in that position.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ferreira is just the third woman senior VP in a baseball operations department after Kim Ng and Afterman. No MLB team has hired a woman as GM.

“I think it’s important for people to see women in front offices. And I think we often sometimes feel that we’re being arrogant or, ‘oh look at me look at me.'"

Afterman was joined on the panel by National Women’s Soccer League president Amanda Duffy and Courtney Levinsohn, executive producer of a movie chronicling the pursuit of a top European coaching license by Tracy Hamm, then with San Francisco State and now at Cal Davis.

“We have a responsibility to just kind of stick around,” Afterman said. I’m in my 18th season at the Yankees and I love my job. Perhaps even if there are other things that I want to do with my life, I really think that it’s important for girls to see that I’m still here. I lasted 18 years. I probably could go another 18. Women in my family live an awfully long period of time.“

Duffy, whose league was boosted by the United States’ second straight Women’s World Cup title, said terminology needs to change,

“It starts with the conversation and how we in leadership roles talk about it and how we talk about the tournament: the World Cup versus the Women’s World Cup, women athletes versus athletes,” she said. “They’re all athletes. We’re all leaders. We’re all executives working in sport to help shift that cultural thinking around.”

Afterman said media often does not focus sufficiently on what women do on the field.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of times people want to look at sort of the backstory because that’s so fluffy and pretty,” she said, adding such depictions ignore how tough women can be. “Sport tells a story for an hour or two hours – or in my case four hours.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter