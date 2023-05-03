Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider stands on the mound with Alek Manoah after the pitcher was hit by a ball on a line drive single by Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers during the fourth inning on May 3, in Boston.Michael Dwyer/The Associated Press

Enmanuel Valdez, Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida each drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to five games with an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Nick Pivetta (2-2) went six innings and gave up three runs, including solo home runs by Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – whose shot in the third cleared the Green Monster and left Fenway Park.

Alek Manoah (1-2) allowed five runs, two earned, and eight hits in five innings.

Manoah held Boston hitless until there were two outs in the third, but encountered a rough stretch after getting hit in his right calf by a sharp line drive off the bat of Rafael Devers with one out in the fourth. Devers took second when catcher Alejandro Kirk fielded the carom and threw the ball into right field.

Devers advanced to third when Manoah’s pickoff attempt sailed into centre and scored on Jarren Duran’s double. Casas’ single tied the game at 2.

Toronto took the lead in the fifth when Kevin Kiermaier led off with a double, took third on George Springer’s sacrifice fly and scored on a balk by Pivetta.

But the Red Sox went ahead 5-3 in the bottom of the inning by scoring three unearned runs off Manoah with two outs, including a two-run single by Valdez.

The teams combined for six errors, including four by Toronto that led to four unearned runs.

Blue Jays reliever Anthony Bass, who replaced Manoah, also took a line drive off his body in the sixth. Yoshida’s shot scored Connor Wong and extended Yoshida’s hitting streak to 13 games. Justin Turner’s single to centre drove Bass from the game with Boston up 6-3.

Yoshida’s two-out RBI double in the seventh off Trevor Richards made it 7-3.

Boston added another run in the eighth when Casas reached on a one-out single to left, took second on left fielder Varsho’s throwing error and scored on Kike Hernandez’s single.

Boston reliever Kutter Crawford, who entered to start the eighth, left with one out in the ninth, appearing to slip on the mound. Ryan Brasier got the final two outs to seal the victory.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock, on the injured list since April 25 with right elbow neuritis, has started a throwing program. … Closer Kenley Jansen, who hasn’t pitched since Saturday because of back tightness, threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is expected to be available Thursday. … INF Adalberto Mondesi, on the IL all season recovering from left knee surgery, will travel to Boston to see a doctor and determine his next steps. … RHP Zach Kelly, who underwent ulnar nerve transposition revision in his right elbow Tuesday, could “hopefully” return In September, manager Alex Cora said.

UP NEXT

RHP Kevin Gausman (2-2, 2.33 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale for Toronto. In six starts against Boston last season, he was 3-0 with 47 strikeouts and two walks in 34 innings. RHP Brayan Bello (0-1, 6.57) is expected to go for Boston. In three starts against Toronto last season, Bello was 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA.