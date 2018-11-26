 Skip to main content

Red Sox shares for winning World Series top $416,000 each

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Boston Red Sox third baseman Eduardo Nunez hoists the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series on Oct. 28, 2018.

Jayne Kamin/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

A post-season share on World Series champion Boston was worth $416,838, down from a record $438,902 for Houston in 2017.

The commissioner’s office said Monday the Red Sox voted 66 full shares, 10.025 partial shares and eight cash awards. The Astros had 60 full shares, 9.23 partial shares and four cash awards.

The players’ pool was a record $88.19 million, breaking the mark of $84.5 million set last year.

Story continues below advertisement

A share on the NL champion Dodgers was worth $262,027, up from $259,722 for Los Angeles in 2017.

Full shares were worth $154,656 for Houston, $122,957 for Milwaukee, $43,082 for the New York Yankees, $40,376 for Atlanta, $40,336 for Colorado, $37,040 for Cleveland, $19,760 for Oakland and $16,155 for the Chicago Cubs.

The players’ pool included 50 per cent of the gate receipts from wild-card games and 60 per cent each from the first three games of the Division Series and the first four games of the League Championship Series and World Series.

