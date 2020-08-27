 Skip to main content
Baseball

Reds-Brewers game off in wake of Kenosha shooting

The Associated Press
The Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers stand before the game at Miller Park on Aug. 3, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Wednesday night is being postponed in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the postponement had not been officially announced.

The postponement came after the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t come out on the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NBA officials later announced that all three of the day’s scheduled playoff games had been postponed.

Story continues below advertisement

Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. The Blake family’s attorney said Blake was paralyzed and that it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

The shooting of the 29-year-old Blake was captured on cellphone video Sunday and ignited protests in Kenosha and elsewhere.

