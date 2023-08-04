Right-handed reliever Jay Jackson is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup after a brief stint on family medical emergency list.

Jackson’s son JR was born prematurely in early July.

His return to Toronto is timely as fellow reliever Trevor Richards was put on the 15-day injured list on Thursday.

Jackson (3-0) had a 0.53 earned-run average over 17 innings this season with 19 strikeouts.

Infielder Davis Schneider was selected to the Blue Jays’ major-league roster and will be active for tonight’s game in Boston.

If Schneider plays it will be his MLB debut. He’s hitting .275 with 21 home runs this season in triple-A.

In corresponding moves, infielder Ernie Clement was optioned to Toronto’s triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. Right-handed reliever Thomas Hatch was designated for assignment.

Clement has four hits in eight at bats for the Blue Jays this season.

Hatch has a 2.25 ERA over four innings pitched for Toronto this year.