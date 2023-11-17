Skip to main content
Toronto
The Associated Press

Right-hander Adam Cimber became a free agent on Friday night when the Toronto Blue Jays declined to offer a 2024 contract.

The 33-year-old was 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA in 22 appearances this year. He was on the injured list from April 24 to May 23 because of a strained rhomboid muscle near his right shoulder and didn’t pitch after June 18 because of right shoulder impingement.

Cimber was was 10-6 with a 2.80 ERA in 77 appearances for Toronto in 2022. He made his big league debut with San Diego in 2018.

Report an error

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Interact with The Globe