Blue Jays cut ties with Roberto Alomar following investigation into alleged sexual misconduct

Open this photo in gallery Former Toronto Blue Jay Roberto Alomar throws out the cermonial first pitch prior to a game against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto on Oct. 4, 2016. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays say they are severing all ties with Roberto Alomar after the Hall of Famer was placed on Major League Baseball’s ineligible list following an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct.

The Jays said in a release Friday that Alomar will be removed from the Level of Excellence and a banner at Rogers Centre commemorating his retired number and Hall of Fame induction will be taken down.

Alomar was a star second baseman with Toronto from 1991 to 1995 and played a major role in the Blue Jays’ back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and ’93.

His name was added to Toronto’s Level of Excellence in the Rogers Centre outfield in 2008, and in 2011 his No. 12 was the first to be retired by the Blue Jays.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that an independent investigation was conducted into an allegation of sexual misconduct made earlier this year regarding an incident in 2014. Manfred said he concluded that Alomar “violated MLB’s policies” and his inclusion on the ineligible list is warranted.

Alomar posted a statement on Twitter saying he’s “disappointed, surprised and upset” with the news and hopes the allegation will be addressed in a way that allows him to “address the accusation directly.”