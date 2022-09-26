New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge tosses his bat as he gets walked by Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman during the third inning in Toronto on Sept. 26.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Die-hard New York Yankee fans Steven and Ariana McDermott arrived early to their enviable seats along the first-base line at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Monday, carrying their infant daughter and a sign that read ‘Staying up past my bedtime to see history.’

The young family drove from Buffalo, the couple sporting pinstriped Yankees jerseys, and baby Charlotte wearing a onesie, bedazzled with the glittery words ‘Cutest Yankees fan.’ They were among the excited thousands inside the buzzing baseball stadium as a three-game set began with the Blue Jays, hoping to see New York slugger Aaron Judge pursue baseball history and tie Roger Maris’s American League record of 61 home runs in a single season.

“We also got a hotel room up there, because we didn’t want to miss this, but we know she won’t make it past the third inning,” said the young father, pointing to the row of in-stadium hotel windows that overlook the Rogers Centre outfield. “We’ll get a picture here, so she has a memory of this night when she gets older.”

Judge had been trying to tie the record since the all-star home-run masher crushed No. 60 last Tuesday. He arrived in Toronto having gone homer-less in his last five games, even as both his family and that of Roger Maris had been there in New York waiting to see it happen. Stuck on 60, the quest for 61 followed him to Canada, and so did all the hoopla.

As the AL East-leading Yankees began batting practice Monday, a large pack of New York fans crowded close to the dugout, clutching baseballs and markers, hoping for Judge’s autograph. Fans bounced around in the outfield stands nice and early as he took swings in a black hoodie, plenty wearing No. 99 Judge jerseys. Many, even those in Jays jerseys, were hollering to the towering Judge to swing their way. Even the brightest baseball statisticians couldn’t predict where Judge might crush No. 61 – his spray chart shows he’s homered baseballs in all directions.

On the concourse, a man selling $5 game programs was selling them faster than he could get new stacks out of the cardboard boxes.

One fan wore a white judge’s wig and brought a sign that said ‘All Rise.’ Another had a large cloth on which he’d painted a bullseye with the caption ‘Judge, aim here.’

Judge had hit 11 inside Rogers Centre throughout his career. He was homerless in his previous eight games against the Blue Jays and had just three homers in 16 games against them this season. That included one that went viral online earlier this season, when a Toronto fan caught it and instead of keeping it, handed it to a boy in a Judge jersey, who instantly reacted with a joyful teary hug.

Talk of the No. 61 home-run ball being worth millions had Toronto baseball fans abuzz. The game was not, however a sellout, with 34,307 in attendance. The lower deck, and the prime outfield seats ripe for nabbing a home-run ball were mostly full, but plenty of seats remained available in the upper deck.

Nearly every seat was full inside the Rogers Centre press box though – with extra media in town for game, and the photo pits at field level were packed too. The manager of the visiting team typically speaks to reporters before the game in the dugout or clubhouse, but to accommodate the big media throng, New York manager Aaron Boone did his on Monday in a large media conference room.

The Jays, an AL East team looking to bolster their chances of hosting a wild-card series, expressed their admiration for Judge’s season without losing focus on the task at hand.

“The baseball fan in me respects the hell out of Aaron Judge and the year he’s putting together,” said Jays manager John Schneider in his office before the game. “It would be nice to keep him on ice for a couple of days. And I hope we’re winning by 12 if he hits a home run.”

Monday seemed destined to be the night. Maris had tied Babe Ruth’s record of 60 exactly 61 years ago to the day. Plus another once-in-a-generation occurrence was taking place: Jupiter was closer to Earth than it had been in 59 years.

For the 15th consecutive game, Judge led off the Yankees. Fans met the well-recognized first batter of the night with a booming mix that was hard to discern – a blend of rowdy boos and reverent cheers. Judge’s mother was in Toronto for the game, so was Roger Maris Jr.

In his first at-bat, Judge drove a Kevin Gausman fastball into right field for a single. Once on base, the Yankees’ six-foot-seven, 282-pound slugger stood a full head taller than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and shared a few laughs with the Jays’ hard-hitting first baseman.

The record-seeking slugger took a walk on his second plate appearance of the night, then the Jays nabbed him in a double-play. In the sixth, Gausman struck Judge out looking, while two innings later reliever Yimi Garcia registered a swinging strikeout of the Yankees slugger. At the time of going to press, with fans at home also tuning their TVs to a big Monday Night Football game between the Cowboys and Giants, Judge had yet to go yard.

“It’s easy to get behind him,” Boone said. “He’s a great face of the game.”

The Yankees and Jays play again Tuesday and Wednesday.