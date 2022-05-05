Myles Straw of the Cleveland Guardians scores during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. The Guardians won 6-5 on May 5, 2022 in Cleveland.Jason Miller/Getty Images

Steven Kwan hit the first homer of his breakout rookie season, Franmil Reyes had three hits and a run batted in, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Thursday night.

Kwan’s two-run shot off Jose Berrios tied it at 2 in the third, beginning a string of six straight runs by Cleveland. Reyes scored the go-ahead run on Amed Rosario’s grounder in the fourth.

Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale (1-2) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits. Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save in six chances.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belted a two-run homer in the first and Alejandro Kirk added a solo shot in the seventh for Toronto. Bo Bichette had three hits and Zack Collins’ two-run double in the sixth chased Civale.

Kirk’s leadoff homer off Nick Sandlin sliced Cleveland’s lead to 6-5, but the Blue Jays failed to push a runner into scoring position in the eighth against Bryan Shaw and did not reach base against Clase.

Berrios (2-1) allowed a season-high six runs in 4 2/3 innings, losing for the first time since Sept. 24, seven starts ago. The right-hander gave up eight hits and did not have a strikeout.

Kwan was named AL rookie of the month in April after batting .354 with 10 runs in 15 games. Reyes had three hits in the first five innings after entering with a .157 average.

Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, who leads the majors with 29 RBIs, singled in the seventh to snap an 0-for-11 slump.

Toronto began a nine-game, 11-day road trip that continues against the Yankees and Rays. Its next game at Rogers Centre is May 16 against Seattle.

Blue Jays right-hander Casey Lawrence, whose last appearance in the majors was four years ago with Seattle, worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Four of the Guardians’ nine home games have been played in doubleheaders after three were postponed due to inclement weather.

“I think it takes you out of it a little bit,” manager Terry Francona said. “That’s why we scheduled optional hitting, but mandatory defence today.”

The forecast for Friday is more rain.

“The weather this year has already been a physical grind and a mental grind,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said.

On Friday, Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.27 ERA) faces Cleveland for the first time since 2018. He is 2-3 with a 2.45 ERA in five outings against the Guardians. Cleveland will start right-hander Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.45 ERA), who has pitched deeper into each of his five starts, reaching seven innings and 105 pitches at Oakland on April 30.

