Open this photo in gallery: Baltimore Orioles second baseman Adam Fraizier celebrates in the dugout with team mates after hitting a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth inning at Rogers Centre. The Orioles won 6-2 on May 19, 2023.Dan Hamilton/Reuters

Ryan Mountcastle’s three-run homer lifted the Baltimore Orioles over the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Friday.

Adam Frazier had a late two-run blast in the ninth and Anthony Santander added a solo shot in the sixth for Baltimore (29-16).

Kyle Gibson (5-3) limited Toronto to a run on five hits and two walks. He struck out five over seven innings. Reliever Yennier Cano allowed another run before Felix Bautista closed out the ninth.

Danny Jansen’s opened the scoring for the Blue Jays (25-20) with an RBI single and Bo Bichette drove in another run with a groundout in the eighth as Toronto lost back-to-back games.

Yusei Kikuchi (5-1) gave up three runs on three hits, striking out three but walking four over 4 2/3 innings.

Trevor Richards, Tim Mayza, Anthony Bass, Erik Swanson, and Thomas Hatch came out of the Blue Jays bullpen, with Richards allowing a run and Swanson two.

Toronto dropped three of four games to the visiting New York Yankees to start the week. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said the dramatic series with New York wore out his team.

“I think everyone’s kind of drained after four games against the Yankees,” said Schneider before Friday’s game. “Feels like we played them for two weeks, but it’s not going to get any different or easier so you’ve got to turn the page and try to get the first one today and win the series.”

Jansen singled up the middle with two outs in the second inning to drive in Brandon Belt for a 1-0 Blue Jays lead. Belt had reached base after doubling to deep right field and then advanced to third on Gibson’s wild pitch to Whit Merrifield.

Mountcastle answered back in the third. He launched a 96.4 m.p.h. four-seamer from Kikuchi that Toronto centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier could only watch as it sailed over the outfield wall. Mountcastle’s 10th of the season scored Joey Ortiz and Adley Rutschman for a 3-1 Baltimore lead.

Kikuchi settled down after that, retiring seven consecutive Orioles hitters. But when he walked Rutschman with two out in the fifth, Schneider pulled him in favour of Richards.

Santander tacked on a run in the next inning, launching an 83.2 m.p.h. change-up from Richards to deep right field. The solo shot was Santander’s eighth homer of the season.

Bichette brought the 32,485 fans at Rogers Centre back to life in the eighth when he grounded out to second, giving Kiermaier ample time to score from third.

Frazier piled on in the top of the ninth, launching an 83.6 m.p.h. slider from Swanson to deep right. He scored Jorge Mateo to make it 6-2 for the visitors.

Guerrero goes

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returned to Toronto’s lineup after missing two starts with a sore right knee. He was a pinch-hitter in the Blue Jays’ 4-2 loss to New York on Thursday night. Guerrero was the designated hitter Friday.

Reliever relief

Schneider had an update on three injured relievers before the game. Right-handed pitcher Mitch White had “a little bit” of shoulder fatigue and would throw a side on Sunday but otherwise would pause his rehab program. Schneider also said that sidearmer Adam Cimber threw off the mound on Friday and that he’s trending in the right direction in his recovery from a strained rhomboid. Righty Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., also threw off the mound and would do some running over the weekend as he works back into shape after a hamstring strain.

Up next

Alek Manoah (1-4) is scheduled to start for Toronto in a Saturday matinee.

Grayson Rodriguez (2-1) will go for the Orioles in the second game of their three-game set.