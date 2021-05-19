 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Ryu pitches seven masterful innings as Blue Jays blank Red Sox 8-0

Mark Didtler
DUNEDIN, Fla.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays gestures to fans after defeating the Boston Red Sox 8-0 at TD Ballpark on May 18, 2021 in Dunedin, Fla.

JULIO AGUILAR/Getty Images

Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven masterful innings, light-hitting Danny Jansen played a key offensive role and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-0 on Tuesday night.

Ryu (4-2) scattered four hits and struck out seven. Travis Bergen, Tyler Chatwood and Rafael Dolis completed the five-hitter.

Jansen had a second-inning RBI single and drew a pivotal walk during a three-run fourth as Toronto won for the ninth time in 12 games and improved to a season-high six games over .500. Jansen had two hits in three at-bats and raised his batting average to .143.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2) gave up five runs and 11 hits in five innings. The lefty has gone five or more innings in 36 consecutive starts, dating to May 4, 2019, which is the longest active streak in the majors.

The Blue Jays are 10-5 this season at TD Ballpark, their spring training facility. Toronto entered averaging an AL-best 6.14 runs in home games.

Toronto is playing its third and final homestand in Dunedin before relocating to Buffalo, New York, next month. COVID-19 restrictions are keeping the Blue Jays from playing in Canada.

Jansen put the Blue Jays ahead 1-0 on an RBI single in the second off Rodriguez. It was just his second hit in 26 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season.

Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette had run-scoring hits in a three-run fourth that made it 4-0.

After Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a leadoff double, Jansen drew a two-out walk. Semien drove in Gurriel with a single and Jansen scored on right fielder Hunter Renfroe’s errant throw to third. Bichette added an RBI double.

Gurriel also contributed an RBI single in the fifth.

Story continues below advertisement

Teoscar Hernandez had three hits, including an RBI single in the sixth, for the Blue Jays. Hernandez has driven in 17 runs in 17 games since returning from the COVID-19 injured list.

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer to right field in the eighth.

DIFFERENT ENVIRONMENT

Boston manager Alex Cora had high praise for renovations at TD Ballpark. “They did an amazing job with the clubhouse and the facility to accommodate the visiting team,” Cora said. “It is different, we know that. The ball flies here and the ball shoots to right field compared to the other places we have played.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: OF Kike Hernandez (right hamstring strain) returned from the 10-day injured list. Cora said LHP Chris Sale (Tommy John surgery) is really excited about how he is bouncing back after workouts. Sale is throwing off a bullpen mound.

Blue Jays: CF George Springer (right quadriceps strain) is taking batting practice and jogging but has not started running sprints. 1B Rowdy Tellez, who hurt his hamstring Sunday, was available off the bench. Dolis (right calf strain) was reinstated from the 10-day IL.

UP NEXT

Red Sox RHP Garrett Richards (3-2) and Toronto RHP Ross Stripling (0-2) are Wednesday night’s scheduled starting pitchers.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies