 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Ryu solid over four-plus innings as Jays rout Rays in Grapefruit League game

Dunedin, Fla.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., on Monday.

Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched 4⅓ shutout innings, Danny Jansen hit a first-inning grand slam and a Toronto Blue Jays split squad routed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 in Grapefruit League exhibition baseball action Monday.

Ryu, who signed an US$80-million four-year contract with Toronto in the off-season and is expected to be Toronto’s staff ace this season, struck out four and scattered three hits while not giving up a walk in a solid spring-training start.

The Blue Jays got on the board early, with Bo Bichette scoring when Travis Shaw drew a bases-loaded walk. Jansen then cleared the bases with a grand slam off Tampa starter Blake Snell, who lasted just a third of an inning.

Story continues below advertisement

Riley Adams, who replaced Jansen at catcher, made it 8-0 Toronto when he hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Rays scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the ninth on RBI singles from Joey Roach and Dalton Kelly and a run-scoring double from Brett Sullivan. The Jays prevented a fourth run when Kelly was thrown out at the plate.

The rest of Toronto’s squad posted a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., behind a strong start from Anthony Kay.

The lefty struck out four while giving up no runs on three hits and two walks over three innings.

Toronto opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the fourth. A bases-loaded walk to Ryan Noda scored Brandon Drury, then Caleb Joseph’s sacrifice fly cashed in Derek Fisher.

Pittsburgh scored a run in the seventh on Oneil Cruz’s RBI double, then Toronto restored its lead in the ninth with an RBI single from Chavez Young.

Jake Petricka picked up the save.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays next face the New York Yankees on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto opens its regular season at home against the Red Sox on March 26.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies