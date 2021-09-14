 Skip to main content
Baseball

Seattle Mariners to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game, source says

Ronald Blum
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
The Seattle Mariners will host baseball’s 2023 All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

The team announced a news conference for Thursday at Seattle’s Space Needle with baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The purpose of the news conference is to announce that Seattle will be the site of the 2023 All-Star Game, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the subject was not announced.

Seattle will host the All-Stars for the third time. The ballpark, then known as Safeco Field, opened in 1999 and was the site of the American League’s 4-1 victory in 2001, part of a streak of 12 AL wins around the 7-7 tie in 2002. The game marked the final All-Star appearances of Cal Ripken Jr., who homered, and of Tony Gwynn.

The 1979 All-Star Game was at the old Kingdome and was won 7-6 by the NL.

Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez are scheduled to attend the news conference along with Mariners chairman John Stanton and president of business operations Catie Griggs.

This year’s All-Star Game was moved to Denver’s Coors Field from Atlanta’s Truist Park over MLB’s objections to changes to Georgia voting laws that critics have said are too restrictive.

Next year’s All-Star Game will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19. The Dodgers were to have hosted the 2020 All-Star Game, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB announced in 2019 that the 2026 All-Star Game will be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia as part of the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

