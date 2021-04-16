 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Baseball

Register
AdChoices

Shaky Royals bullpen hangs on for 7-5 win over Blue Jays

Dave Skretta
Kansas City
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a double in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals beat the Blue Jays 7-5 on April 15, 2021.

Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Royals manager Mike Matheny felt awfully good about the way his team played in a 7-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jakob Junis ran his scoreless streak to 14 innings. The offence pumped out five extra-base hits, stringing enough together to produce a seven-run lead. And when Kansas City’s bullpen was on the ropes, Scott Barlow retired hot-hitting Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to leave the potential tying run on base and earn the save.

All of which left Matheny stumped when he walked into the postgame clubhouse Thursday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“There was no music,” he said. “I heard people yelling at Brady Singer – I don’t know if they’ve made him the impromptu DJ, but he dropped the ball. I was a little disappointed. I wondered if they didn’t think that was a good enough win.”

Maybe they’re just becoming the norm.

The Royals have won three straight and four of five to take over first place in the AL Central.

Junis (1-0) was charged with two runs on five hits and a walk while pitching into the sixth, but both his runs scored with reliever Jake Newberry on the mound. Kyle Zimmer also gave up a run before Barlow finished things off.

“Any time you’re winning ballgames, it’s always really fun in the clubhouse,” Barlow said. “The team looks really good, you know? Watching the hitters do their thing tonight was really fun. It’s been fun to watch.”

Guerrero finished a triple shy of the cycle for the Blue Jays. The highlight for them was his two-out homer in the seventh that soared over the fountains in left field and landed an estimated 456 feet from home plate.

It certainly wasn’t spot starter Anthony Kay (0-1), who gave up five runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Story continues below advertisement

“I felt like I made a bunch of good pitches,” he said. “They were just finding holes, and sometimes that’s just how it is.”

The Royals had been in an offensive slumber before breaking out against the Angels on Wednesday. A lineup built to drive the ball into the spacious gaps at Kauffman Stadium continued to pile up the extra-base hits Thursday night.

Andrew Benintendi began the scoring with an RBI double before Kay even got an out. Nicky Lopez continued with an RBI triple in the third – then scored on an error by third baseman Cavan Biggio. But the big blow to the Blue Jays came in the fifth, when four of the first six batters that Kansas City sent to the plate dropped doubles into the outfield.

Jorge Soler led off with the 100th double of his career. Hunter Dozier and Hanser Alberto followed with one-out doubles. And Whit Merrifield capped the four-run frame with a two-run double for a 7-0 lead.

Junis’ streak of 14 scoreless innings to start the season finally ended in the sixth, when Newberry allowed both of the runners he inherited to score during what became a four-run inning for the Blue Jays.

Toronto got another back on Guerrero’s home run before Barlow and the bullpen wrapped things up.

Story continues below advertisement

And the music finally got started in the Kansas City clubhouse.

“They picked it up as I was walking out of there,” Matheny said with a wry smile. “I don’t know what they were playing. I don’t know any of those songs.”

ROSTER MOVES

The Blue Jays put RHPs Ross Stripling (right flexor strain) and Jordan Romano (right ulnar neuritis) on the injured list before the game. Kay was recalled from the alternate training site along with RHP Joel Payamps, who pitched in relief.

“It was tightness,” manager Charlie Montoyo said of Stripling, the fourth Blue Jays starter to land on the IL. “We don’t think it’s that bad but it’s not good enough for him to pitch in 10 days, we know that for sure.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Biggio left in the fifth with pain in his right hand. Joe Panik replaced him and hit a two-run double.

Royals: SS Adalberto Mondesi has ramped up his movement but there remains no timetable for his return, Matheny said. Mondesi has been on the injured list with a strained right oblique since the start of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

The Blue Jays will send out LHP Steven Matz (2-0, 1.46 ERA) against Royals LHP Mike Minor (1-0, 4.50) on Friday night unless rain forecasted to last most of the day washes things out. Minor is 4-0 in seven career appearances against Toronto.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies