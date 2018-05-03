Solarte hits 11th inning grand slam as Blue Jays take first game of twinbill

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the 11th inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field, in Cleveland, on May 3, 2018. Jason Miller/Getty Images

Yangervis Solarte hit his first career grand slam with two outs in the 11th inning on Thursday to send the Toronto Blue Jays to a 13-11 win over the Cleveland Indians in the first game of a traditional doubleheader set up because of April rainouts.

The teams were forced to play two after back-to-back postponements on April 14-15. Then they waited through a 1-hour, 53-minute rain delay before the doubleheader opener.

In the 11th, pinch-hitter Luke Naile walked with two outs against Tyler Olson (0-1) before Josh Donaldson doubled for his third hit in his first game since April 10.

After Teoscar Hernandez walked, Solarte, who had been involved in several crucial plays earlier, hit a 2-0 pitch into the left-field bleachers. He finished five hits and six RBIs.

Tim Mayza (1-0), Toronto’s sixth reliever, pitched one inning for the win as the Jays bounced back after being shut out on Wednesday.

Francisco Lindor homered twice for the Indians, who overcame a 5-0 deficit with a seven-run fourth and were down 9-7 in the eighth.

Before his slam, Solarte’s fielding error allowed the Indians to tie it. Earlier, he was thrown out trying to stretch a single in the 10th and nearly knocked himself out while diving into third in the third.

Donaldson, who was activated from the disabled list before the game, hit a tying two-run homer in the sixth off Nick Goody and added a run-scoring double. The 2015 AL MVP had been sidelined with a sore right shoulder.

Russell Martin added a two-run homer for Toronto.

Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco was in line to pick up an ugly win after the Indians rallied from a 5-0 hole. But after giving up a one-out single in the sixth, Carrasco was lifted for Goody and Donaldson homered on the reliever’s first pitch.

It was the third homer allowed in three pitches by Goody, who gave up back-to-back shots in the 12th inning of a loss to Texas on Tuesday.

Goody later left in the seventh with what the Indians said was an elbow injury.

Solarte got a face full of infield dirt with his awkward slide. Tagging at second on a fly to centre, Solarte attempted a head-first slide that went awry and he dragged his face across the ground before flipping over the bag. Solarte needed medical assistance and a few moments to compose himself before play resumed.

Because of the rainouts, the teams did not get to wear the No. 42 jerseys as a tribute to Jackie Robinson, who broke MLB’s colour barrier in 1947. So both Toronto and Cleveland wore Robinson’s number for Game 1.

