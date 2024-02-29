Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson’s son Toby has been discharged from the pediatric intensive care unit.

The four-year-old boy was hit by a car Sunday in Clearwater Beach, Fla., and was airlifted in critical condition to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Swanson’s wife Madison shared the update on her son’s recovery in an Instagram story Wednesday night.

Police and fire crews responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian call Sunday morning in Clearwater Beach involving a young boy who sustained potentially life-threatening injuries, Clearwater Police said Tuesday in a news release.

The child was struck by a 2024 Ford Expedition being operated by a valet driver near the Opal Sands Resort, according to an updated release issued by public information officer Rob Shaw.

The driver remained on scene and was co-operating with the investigation, the release said. Details on the injuries were not released.