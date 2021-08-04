 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Baseball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Springer hits another leadoff homer, Blue Jays beat Cleveland 8-6

Tim Wharnsby
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette slides safely into home after teammate Corey Dickerson hit a two run triple during first inning against the Cleveland Indians in Toronto. The Blue Jays beat Cleveland 8-6 on Aug. 4, 2021.

Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press

After smashing his 42nd career leadoff homer, a single and double in the first three innings, hot-hitting Blue Jays veteran George Springer was not thinking cycle in his fourth at-bat.

“If it happened, great,” Springer said after the Blue Jays’ 8-6 victory against Cleveland before 14,410 at Rogers Centre on Wednesday. “But I’d rather have a quality at-bat.”

Springer did have a quality at-bat in the fifth, singling to left field. He already had knocked in three runs with his 4 for 5 evening that saw the Blue Jays win their fifth in six games since their Rogers Centre return last Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo remarked Springer’s hot bat was a product of his increased playing time since the off-season free-agent signing missed significant time in the first half with a left oblique strain and right quadriceps ailment.

The 31-year-old Springer, named American League player of the week on Monday, also clearly is comfortable in the leadoff spot. He has three leadoff homers in five games. In 16 games as the Blue Jays’ leadoff hitter, he has gone 24 for 64 (.375) with eight homers, eight doubles, 16 RBIs and eight walks.

“I was groomed to hit first my whole career,” he said. “I understand it’s the same thing as any other at-bat. I just happen to hit first.”

Toronto (56-49) scored all its runs in the first three innings and improved to seven games over the .500 mark for the first time since a 13-6 start in April 2018. The Rogers Centre return has been a factor, as has the addition of pitchers Jose Berrios, Brad Hand and Joakim Soria through trades last week.

“We’re energized to have the guys on the roster we have now,” Springer said, “and to be back home (has helped).”

The Blue Jays recipe for success back at their home field has been early offence and effective pitching from their starters against struggling lineups from the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland (52-53) – and Springer’s bat.

This time lefty Steven Matz (9-6) came through with six solid scoreless innings in his first start in Toronto. He struck out eight and surrendered six hits. He credited work on improving his curveball in between outings for just his second win in his last six starts.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays scored all their runs in the first three innings. After singling to centre and scoring on Bo Bichette’s grounder to shortstop in the second inning, Springer’s centre-field double knocked in two more runs in the third.

After Springer’s leadoff prowess, left fielder Corey Dickerson pushed Toronto to a 3-0 advantage in the first inning with a two-run double to right. Dickerson was playing in his second game after being sidelined with a left foot injury that accompanied him when he was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins in late June.

Randal Grichuk singled home Dickerson.

Before Springer’s two-run double in the third inning, catcher Reese McGuire doubled home Grichuk for a 6-0 lead.

Justin Garza replaced Cleveland starter J.C. Mejia (1-7) after McGuire’s one-out double. Mejia hasn’t won since May 24 against the Detroit Tigers.

Soria was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with an inflamed middle finger on his throwing hand. Tayler Saucedo was summoned from Triple-A Buffalo as a result.

Story continues below advertisement

Saucedo struggled in relief in the eighth, yielding five straight hits. Cleveland second baseman Owen Miller hit a bases-clearing double down the left-field line with the bases loaded. He then scored on Bradley Zimmer’s sacrifice fly to centre.

Jose Ramirez and Oscar Mercado smacked ninth-inning homers off of Toronto closer Jordan Romano.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies