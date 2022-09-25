Blue Jays centre fielder George Springer rounds third base after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sept. 25.Mike Watters/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Tampa Bay’s two-year reign as AL East champion is over.

George Springer homered twice, Alejandro Kirk and Teoscar Hernandez also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Rays 7-1 on Sunday to gain a four-game split.

The New York Yankees hold a comfortable lead in the AL East, and Sunday’s loss eliminated the third-place Rays from the division race, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Toronto (86-67) opened a two-game lead over Tampa Bay (84-69) for the top AL wild-card spot with nine games left. Seattle (83-69) is 2 1/2 games back of the Blue Jays and a half-game behind the Rays after blowing a big lead in a 13-12 loss to Kansas City. Baltimore remains four games behind the Mariners for the third and final spot.

“I think we’re kind of where we need to be,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said. “I think we’ve kind of continued to put ourselves in position if we do get into the postseason, we’re in a good spot.”

The Blue Jays return home for six games against the Yankees and Boston before heading to Baltimore for three.

The Rays close out the regular season with a nine-game trip to AL Central champion Cleveland, AL West champion Houston and Boston.

Toronto allowed 20 runs in losing the first two games of the series, but limited Tampa Bay to a total of two runs in winning the final two.

“We showed that we can fight and not quit,” Springer said. “We got down pretty quick to an extremely talented ball club that’s playing well. To get down and to split, it’s huge.”

Ross Stripling (9-4) permitted one run and six hits in five innings. Zach Pop, Adam Cimber, Trevor Richards and Yusei Kikuchi combined to give up one hit over four innings.

Rays all-star Shane McClanahan (12-7), pulled in the fifth inning of his previous start because of neck tightness, gave up four runs and six hits, including a career-high three homers, over five innings.

Springer had a two-run shot in the third and added a fifth-inning solo drive for his 23rd homer this season as the Blue Jays took a 4-1 lead. He finished with three hits in his 20th career multihomer game — 19 in the leadoff spot. Only Mookie Betts (20) has more in major league history.

Kirk had a solo homer during the second, and Hernandez made it 6-1 with a two-run homer in the eighth off Garrett Cleavinger.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a ninth-inning RBI single.

Randy Arozarena pulled the Rays to 3-1 on a sacrifice fly in the third.

The announced crowd was 16,394, giving the Rays a final home attendance for the season of 1,128,127.