Baseball Strong outing from Stroman goes to waste in Blue Jays’ 7-2 loss to White Sox

David Alter
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) tags out Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) on the steal at second base during first inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Yolmer Sanchez had a home run and a pair of RBI’s and Marcus Stroman didn’t get any run support as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Saturday.

Stroman (1-6) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and three earned runs and striking out four batters to earn a quality start for the Blue Jays (16-23). But his performance was marred by a lack of run support from his team and he appeared to be frustrated by the timing of the decision to remove him from the game.

With runners on first and third and one out in the seventh, Stroman exchanged words with Charlie Montoyo as the Blue Jays manager headed to the mound. Stroman also appeared to have a heated discussion with pitching coach Pete Walker in the dugout as he finished the day with 97 pitches, 61 of them for strikes.

Toronto had just three hits and no runs when the Blue Jays pulled Stroman. Making his ninth appearance this season, Stroman has received a total of eight runs in support.

Charlie Tilson also drove in two runs for the White Sox (17-21), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Ivan Nova (2-3) pitched six-plus innings and allowed one run on five hits. He allowed three walks and struck out three batters.

The White Sox opened the scoring in the third inning when Sanchez unloaded on a 1-1 fastball over the left-field wall for a 1-0 lead. The struggles for Stroman would continue when Yoan Moncada hit an RBI single to make it 2-0. The runner, Leury Garcia, was able to score on the play after Stroman allowed him to reach third base on a failed pick-off attempt at first base.

Chicago added to its lead in the seventh frame. Nicky Delmonico hit an RBI single which made it 3-0 Chicago. That was the last batter Stroman would face before he was pulled in favour of relief pitcher Derek Law.

Immediately after the change, Sanchez would collect his second RBI when he’d attempt a safety squeeze. Law was unable to handle the bunt by Sanchez and Tilson scored for a 4-0 lead. Law was charged with an error on the play.

Toronto would respond later in the seventh when Randal Grichuk hit a solo homer to cut Chicago’s lead to 4-1. It was Grichuk’s team-leading seventh home run of the season.

In the eighth inning, Tilson hit a two-run double for a 6-1 Chicago lead.

In the ninth, James McCann hit a ground-rule double to put the White Sox up 7-1. Freddy Galvis had an RBI ground out later in the inning for the Jays.

NOTES: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had the first multi-hit game of his career. He went 2 for 2 with a pair of singles and a pair of walks. During the game, the Blue Jays announced that they acquired right-handed pitcher Edwin Jackson from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for cash considerations. Announced paid attendance was 24,563.

