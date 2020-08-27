 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Baseball

Tellez hits two homers as Blue Jays blast Red Sox 9-1

John Wawrow
Buffalo
The Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire, front, makes the final out of the game in foul territory in front of Santiago Espinal on a pop fly by Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., on Aug. 26, 2020. The Blue Jays won 9-1.

Adrian Kraus/The Associated Press

Rowdy Tellez drove in four runs with two homers and a double, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Wednesday night.

Vladimir Guererro Jr. hit a pair of doubles, including a three-run bouncer down the left field line, which keyed a four-run seventh inning for Toronto (15-14).

Down to a three-man rotation, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo’s bid to go with what he called a “bullpen day” of relievers paid off in a game five Toronto pitchers combined to allow three hits, struck out seven and walked three.

Rookie right-hander Shun Yamaguchi (1-2) got the win in allowing one run on two hits over four innings of relief for Toronto, which bounced back a day after squandering a 4-0 lead in a 9-7 loss to Boston. He took over in the third after Jason Merryweather allowed one hit and struck out three in two innings work in his first major league start, and just third appearance.

Mitch Moreland homered for the Red Sox (10-21), who are 4-3 in their past seven since snapping a nine-game skid. Colton Brewer (0-2) got the loss in allowing four runs on five hits, including three homers, in 3 2/3 innings.

Play continued while a steady rain began to fall during the third inning before finally letting up in the sixth.

Tellez broke open the game with Toronto leading 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

Guerrero Jr. extended his hitting streak to nine games with a leadoff double into the corner in left field. Tellez followed by crushing a 1-1 pitch to deep right.

Tellez also homered to lead off the second inning, putting Toronto up 2-0. It was the fourth multihomer game of his career and second against Boston. He had three two-home run games last year.

Randal Grichuk also homered and drove in two runs for Toronto, which improved to 5-4 at its temporary home in Buffalo, N.Y.

Merryweather struck out the two batters he faced in a start coming nearly two years to the day the Blue Jays acquired him in a trade that sent Josh Donaldson to Cleveland.

The 28-year-old Merryweather has dealt with numerous setbacks since having Tommy John surgery in March 2018. He was limited to two rehab starts at the Single-A level last year, and entered the game having allowed one hit and no runs in 3 1/3 innings in two relief appearances.

On Thursday, Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (2-1, 3.19 ERA ) makes his seventh start, with Montoyo going back to a bullpen plan Friday for the start of Toronto’s four-day set against Baltimore.

