Teoscar Hernandez’s walkoff single give Blue Jays 6-5 win over Orioles

Mike Haim
Buffalo, N.Y.
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk, left, touches the plate under Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino to score the winning run on Teoscar Hernández's walkoff two-run single during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Adrian Kraus/The Associated Press

Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning, lifting the Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Hernandez came up with the bases loaded and grounded a single into left field. Pinch runner Santiago Espinal scored easily and Randal Grichuk slid in safely just ahead of the throw by left fielder Mason Williams.

“I knew they would try to throw [inside],” Hernandez said. “My plan was to get a pitch middle inside the plate and try to put a good swing on it. I was thinking to pull the ball and get the barrel on the ball.”

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto also won Friday night on a game-ending hit. It has four such wins in 12 home games in Buffalo.

“I just talked to my parents and they said I’m putting them through this every game,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Stay in shape, keep those hearts going, because its every game. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s fun when you’re winning games like this.”

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde took some consolation in how his team stayed in the game, taking leads on three separate occasions.

“I’m proud of our guys coming back and taking the lead in the top of the ninth,” Hyde said. “We just didn’t finish it.”

Cole Sulser (1-4), who surrendered a game-ending homer to Grichuk on Friday, issued three walks and surrendered Hernandez’s hit to take the loss.

Jose Iglesias delivered a go-ahead run-scoring single on a dribbling infield single in the top of the ninth inning against Toronto reliever Anthony Bass (2-1).

Ryan Mountcastle hit his first two big-league homers for Baltimore, which lost its fifth in a row. Mountcastle had three hits to run his average to .393 (11 of 28) since making his major-league debut on Aug. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto earned its fourth successive win. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his career-best hitting streak to 12 games, and Hernandez had two hits to extend his hit streak to 11 games, also a career high. Cavan Biggio extended his on-base streak to 22 games with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Mountcastle led off the second with a towering drive to left. He hit a two-run shot in the sixth to give Baltimore a 4-3 lead. Both homers came off Toronto starter Tanner Roark.

“I finally got a ball in the air,” Mountcastle said. “Today my swing felt pretty good, and it was definitely enjoyable.”

Iglesias, Renato Nunez and Pedro Severino each had two hits for the Orioles, who dropped to 0-6 against Toronto this season.

Toronto tied it 4-4 with two out in the eighth, getting a Hernandez single and Guerrero walk before Rowdy Tellez came through with a run-scoring single.

Follow related topics

Report an error
