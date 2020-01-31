 Skip to main content

Baseball

Three-time MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson retires after 16 seasons

The Associated Press
Curtis Granderson waves to fans before a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Fla., on March 10, 2010.

SCOTT AUDETTE/Reuters

Three-time All-Star outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement Friday after 16 seasons in the major leagues.

Granderson played for seven teams. He was an All-Star for the Detroit Tigers in 2009, and for the New York Yankees in 2011 and 2012.

In 2011, he led the majors with 136 runs and led the American League with 119 RBIs while hitting 41 homers. In 2007 with Detroit, he became only the third player to collect at least 30 doubles, 20 triples, 20 homers and 20 steals in a season.

Last year Granderson batted .183 in 138 games for the Miami Marlins. He also played for Toronto, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, totalling 344 career homers and 937 RBIs while batting .249.

Granderson, who has a children’s foundation and has long been active in community work, said he’ll continue to bring baseball to in-need youngsters.

“As I reflect on my career, I realize that not much has changed since those early days in little league,” Granderson said in a statement. “My parents and family are still my greatest fans, and they impart the same message today that they did back then: Give back, never forget to enjoy the ride, and don’t think; have fun.”

