Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays acquire ex-Mariners reliever Anthony Bass off waivers

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Anthony Bass throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game.

Bruce Kluckhohn/The Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed right-hander Anthony Bass off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

Fellow right-hander Ryan Dull has been designated for assignment to make room for Bass on the 40-man roster.

Bass, 31, was 2-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 43 strikesouts in 44 innings last season with Seattle.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound Bass was second on the team with 44 relief appearances after signing a major-league contract on May 21.

Bass has a career record of 7-13 with a 4.38 ERA over eight seasons with five teams.

