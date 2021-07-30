 Skip to main content
Toronto Blue Jays acquire right-hander Jose Berrios from Minnesota Twins for pair of top prospects

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during a baseball game, July 24, 2021, in Minneapolis.

In need of pitching as the trade deadline approached, the Toronto Blue Jays significantly upgraded their starting rotation by acquiring right-handed Jose Berrios from the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

The two-time all-star has a 7-5 record with a 3.48 earned-run average and 126 strikeouts over 20 starts with the Twins this season.

Berrios’s services did not come cheap. Toronto parted with two top prospects – infielder Austin Martin and right-handed Simeon Woods Richardson – to land the 27-year-old.

The six-foot, 205-pound Berrios was selected by Minnesota in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2012 first-year player draft.

He was named an American League all-star in both 2018 and 2019.

Berrios has a 55-43 record with a 4.08 ERA over six seasons.

