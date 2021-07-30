Toronto Blue Jays acquire right-hander Jose Berrios from Minnesota Twins for pair of top prospects

In need of pitching as the trade deadline approached, the Toronto Blue Jays significantly upgraded their starting rotation by acquiring right-handed Jose Berrios from the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
The two-time all-star has a 7-5 record with a 3.48 earned-run average and 126 strikeouts over 20 starts with the Twins this season.
Berrios’s services did not come cheap. Toronto parted with two top prospects – infielder Austin Martin and right-handed Simeon Woods Richardson – to land the 27-year-old.
The six-foot, 205-pound Berrios was selected by Minnesota in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2012 first-year player draft.
He was named an American League all-star in both 2018 and 2019.
Berrios has a 55-43 record with a 4.08 ERA over six seasons.