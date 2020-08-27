Toronto Blue Jays acquire starting pitcher Taijuan Walker from Mariners

Open this photo in gallery Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning of a game on Aug. 19, 2020, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/The Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Taijuan Walker from the Seattle Mariners, bolstering a starting rotation missing three pitchers to injury.

Toronto traded a player to be named later or cash considerations to the Mariners on Thursday for the 28-year-old Walker, who is 2-2 with a 4.00 earned-run average in five starts this season.

Blue Jays starters Nate Pearson (flexor strain), Matt Shoemaker (shoulder inflammation) and Trent Thornton (elbow inflammation) are sidelined.

Thornton was transferred to the 45-day injured list to make room for Walker.

Toronto had a bullpen day in a Wednesday win over the Boston Red Sox in Buffalo, N.Y., and is scheduled to use all relievers again Friday against the visiting Baltimore Orioles.

Walker underwent Tommy John surgery in 2018 and appeared in just one game for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

The native of Shreveport, La., signed a one-year deal with the Mariners prior to this season, returning him to the team that drafted him 43rd overall in 2010.

For his career, Walker is 33-33 with a 3.95 ERA.

The Blue Jays (15-14) currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League.