Toronto Blue Jays acquire two right-handed pitchers off waiver wire

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Anthony Castro throws during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game on July 27, 2020, in Detroit.

Carlos Osorio/The Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays added to their pitching depth on Monday, claiming two right-handers off waivers.

Toronto grabbed Anthony Castro from the Detroit Tigers and Walker Lockett from the Seattle Mariners.

The 25-year-old Castro appeared in his only major-league game last season when he pitched one inning of relief for Detroit.

The native of Venezuela spent his entire 2019 season with double-A Erie, going 5-3 with a 4.40 ERA across 18 starts and nine relief appearances.

The 26-year-old Lockett pitched in two games last season for the New York Mets before he was claimed by Seattle on Sept. 1.

In 16.1 total innings in 2020, the six-foot-five Lockett was 1-0 with a 4.96 ERA.

Lockett is 2-4 with a 7.67 ERA over eight starts and 12 relief appearances over three seasons.

