Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) gestures with his bat after popping out during tenth inning American League MLB baseball action against the Tampa Bay Rays, in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have finally clinched a spot in the post-season, thanks to a little help from the Texas Rangers.

The Blue Jays lost a 10-inning heartbreaker to the Tampa Bay Rays 7-5 on Saturday afternoon, which left Canada’s team stuck one game shy of punching its ticket to the playoffs – but that disappointment only lasted a few hours.

Saturday’s loss left the Blue Jays needing a win in their last game of the regular season on Sunday to clinch a spot, or a loss by the Seattle Mariners in one of their final two games would also do the trick. The Rangers did the Jays a solid by beating the Mariners on Saturday night, which nudged the Jays through the back door and assured them an American League wild card spot.

The Jays (89-72) can thank the Rangers for alleviating all pressure from Sunday’s game, the regular season finale and the last of a three-game set against the Rays, who have also already clinched. Now Toronto doesn’t have to pitch Kevin Gausman on Sunday, leaving him rested so the Jays could opt to start him in Game 1 of a wild card series.

The roof was open and the sun was shining Saturday afternoon with a crowd of 42,097 on hand. Folks were hoping to celebrate the Jays clinching, and the team was eager to party too.

The stage was set for a feel-good day for 36-year-old veteran starter Hyun Jin Ryu, a well-liked teammate who had two past experiences pitching for the Jays in games before when they were attempting to clinch a playoff berth. He was making his 11th start of the season after missing more than a year with Tommy John surgery. It might have been his final start-ever for the Jays, depending on if he makes the post-season roster. A big outing by Ryu could have been poetic.

But the good vibes faded fast when the Rays came out hitting early, dinging base hits, and taking a fast 2-0 lead. Ryu had allowed seven hits through three innings, and the Jays gave him the quick hook.

Daulton Varsho hit a solo jack in the third inning to put the Jays on the board. Then he came through again for Toronto, hitting a two-run single to thrust the Jays into the lead in the fourth. George Springer followed that up by scoring another with an RBI single. Suddenly the Jays had a two-run lead.

That is, until Tampa’s Harold Ramirez slugged a homer off Richards to tie the game, 4-4.

It felt like October, with both teams making high-stakes substitutions.

With the game still locked, John Schneider made the intriguing decision to bring his star closer Jordan Romano out of the bullpen at the top of the eighth, an inning earlier than he’d usually use him.

Romano was fresh off a couple of rough recent outings, and now Schneider had him facing the lower part of the Rays’ order, rather than the top-of-order heavy hitters he often faces. Romano was sharp, delivering the three outs needed.

Then Schneider brought in Jordan Hicks to pitch the ninth and eventual 10th innings. There were thrilling moments that had the crowd roaring and kept the Jays in it – like centrefielder Kevin Kiermaier making a leaping catch at the wall. But the Rays finally got to Hicks in the 10th when Taylor Wall hit a bases-loaded single, then an infield single from rookie star Junior Caminero, and Tampa scored three.

Schneider downplayed any drama with the flipping of the Jordans. He said both relievers are well briefed that they could be used in any order late in any game, depending on the situation.

“There has been a heads up since we acquired Jordan Hicks,” said Schneider. “I know it’s worked out where Romano has had the ninth inning, but yeah, they all know kind of where we are and what we can do in our bullpen.”

The tight games and adversity faced in recent weeks should serve these Blue Jays well going into the playoffs.

With the game of no consequence on Sunday, the Jays can start to focus on the post-season, their fifth appearance in nine years. The 2022 Jays lost out to the Mariners in a disappointing wild card series, and the 2023 will hope for something more.