The Toronto Blue Jays have qualified for the post-season for the first time since 2020, clinching the top wild-card spot in the American League. Here’s what you need to know as the team heads into the playoffs:

When are the Blue Jays playing in the first round?

The best-of-three wild-card series starts Friday, Oct. 7 against the Seattle Mariners, at 4:07 p.m. ET. They’ll play the Mariners again on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4:07 p.m. ET and, if necessary, once again on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Seattle, a franchise that entered Major League Baseball with the expansion Blue Jays in 1977, hasn’t played a playoff game since losing the ALCS in 2001.

A sellout crowd of more than 45,000 is expected for Toronto’s first playoff game at Rogers Centre since 2016.

The winner of this series will go on to the AL Division Series in Houston, which is a best-of-five series, and starts Tuesday, Oct. 11. The AL Championship Series starts Oct. 19 and is best of seven. The World Series starts Oct. 28 and will also be a best of seven, ending Nov. 5.

When was the previous time the Jays made it to the post-season?

The Blue Jays were swept in two games in the 2020 wild-card series by the Tampa Bay Rays. They lost in the ALCS in 2015 and 2016.

They last won the World Series in 1993.

The Blue Jays scuffled at times early this season and a sweep in Seattle was basically the end of manager Charlie Montoyo’s tenure. They finished the season with 92 wins – one more than last season when they missed a wild-card spot on the final day of the season.

Did the Jays get home-field advantage for the wild-card round?

Yes, the Blue Jays were able to clinch home-field advantage and will hold all three wild-card games with the Mariners in Toronto for the first round of the 2022 post-season. The Mariners went 5-2 against Toronto this year.

Who are the Blue Jays’ top players?

Alek Manoah, the Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher, will be a player to watch during the post-season. Friday will be his first career playoff start, but he isn’t the least bit fazed about facing Seattle in the wild-card opener.

“My high school coach used to say pressure is something you put in your tires,” Manoah joked Thursday. “This is just baseball. It’s just a game. Just got to go out there, have some fun and leave the pressure for your tires.”

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah throws the ball during first inning AL MLB baseball action against the Boston Red Sox, in Toronto on Sept. 30, 2022.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

TheScore has ranked all MLB teams, and awarded Manoah the MVP and best-pitcher titles for the team. “If he can continue to increase his strikeout rate, Cy Young Awards are likely to be in Manoah’s future,” say theScore’s MLB editors.

The six-foot-eight right hander from Homestead, Fla., is not only Toronto’s undisputed ace this season, but also one of the best pitchers in baseball.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette has also been tapped as one of the Jays’ top players. The 24-year-old from Orlando set a record for the team, with 48 hits in September.

He had a breakout week the first week of September, and was chosen the AL’s player of the week on Sept. 12. It was during a critical 10-game trip, the longest of Toronto’s season, with the playoffs hanging in the balance. The Blue Jays won eight games in that stretch.

Two more players poised to usher the Jays through the post-season are fan favourites first baseman Vladimir Guerrero and centrefielder George Springer.

Where can I get tickets?

For all post-season tickets – wild card, ALDS, ALCS and World Series (fingers crossed) – visit the MLB’s website. Tickets for Friday’s and Saturday’s game start at $106.

How can I watch the games online?

Sportsnet will be airing the Jays post-season games live, and will also be streaming them on SN Now.

The MLB has a new post-season format. How does it work?

Twelve teams qualify for the playoffs, up from last year’s 10, and includes a best-of-three-game format for the opening wild-card round.

Who are the favourites to win the World Series?

In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been dominant all season with a lineup that includes Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Will Smith and Freddie Freeman. Over in the American League, the Houston Astros clinched the second-best record after the Dodgers with 104 wins.

