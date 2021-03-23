Toronto Blue Jays reliever Kirby Yates likely to miss entire season

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Kirby Yates is expected to miss the entire season due to a right elbow injury.
General manager Ross Atkins says Yates is most likely headed for Tommy John surgery. The 33-year-old reliever was recently diagnosed with a flexor-pronator strain.
Yates was touted as a potential closer after signing a one-year, US$5.5-million contract with the Blue Jays this off-season.
He made six appearances with San Diego last year before having surgery to remove bone chips from his pitching elbow. He was an all-star in 2019 with San Diego, registering 41 saves and posting a 1.19 earned-run average.
Atkins also says that outfielder George Springer is dealing with some oblique tightness but could still be available for opening day on April 1.
Springer signed a six-year contract in the off-season worth a franchise record $150 million.