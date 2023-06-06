Open this photo in gallery: Manoah was a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award last season but has struggled mightily over the first two months of the 2023 season.The Canadian Press

The Toronto Blue Jays sent right-hander Alek Manoah down to the minor leagues on Tuesday, a day after the shortest outing of his career.

Manoah lasted just one-third of an inning and gave up six earned runs – including a grand slam – in an 11-4 loss to the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre.

The six-foot-six 285-pound hurler hasn’t won a game in over two months. Manoah has a 1-7 record, a 6.36 earned-run average and leads the major leagues with 42 walks over 13 starts.

He was lined up to start Saturday against the Minnesota Twins but instead was optioned to the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

The Blue Jays have lost nine of the last 10 games that Manoah has started.

The 25-year-old West Virginia University product was drafted 11th overall in 2019. Manoah finished eighth in rookie of the year voting in 2021 after posting a 9-2 record with a 3.22 ERA over 20 starts.

Manoah blossomed into an All-Star last year and became an anchor in the Toronto rotation. He went 16-7 with a sparkling 2.24 ERA and finished third in Cy Young voting.

Given the Opening Day starting assignment and considered the ace of the rotation this year, Manoah earned his lone win back on April 5 against the Kansas City Royals.

He was unable to make it past the sixth inning in any of his starts over the last six weeks.

Manoah has looked lost on the mound of late, sapped of the confidence and swagger that he displayed in his first two big-league seasons.

Home fans booed Manoah after his latest appearance on Monday night and cheered manager John Schneider when he came out of the dugout to replace him.

Schneider was expected to hold a pre-game media availability later Tuesday.

The Blue Jays made a number of moves before the evening game against the Astros.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt was reinstated from the paternity list and infielder Santiago Espinal (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

Right-hander Bowden Francis was selected to the major-league roster and infielder Ernie Clement and right-hander Jay Jackson were optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.