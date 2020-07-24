 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays set to make Buffalo their home for 2020 season: source

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Buffalo Bisons play their home opener against the Rochester Red Wings on at Coca-Cola Field (now known as Sahlen Field) in Buffalo on April 4, 2013.

Peter Power/The Globe and Mail

The Toronto Blue Jays will play most of their home games at their triple-A affiliate’s stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., this season, a source tells The Canadian Press.

The source was granted anonymity because the deal has not been officially announced.

Canada’s lone Major League Baseball team was forced to find a new home for 2020 after the federal government last week rejected the club’s proposal for the Blue Jays and visiting teams to stay in the hotel inside Rogers Centre and never leave the facility during stints in Toronto.

The Blue Jays would have needed an exception to the traditional 14-day quarantine from the federal government to play in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a videoconference with reporters on Sunday, reliever Anthony Bass said the players expressed a desire to the team’s front office to play home games at a major-league stadium this season.

But the state of Pennsylvania also didn’t clear the Blue Jays to play home games in Pittsburgh.

Before the federal government’s decision, the Blue Jays were considering their spring-training facility in Dunedin, Fla., and Buffalo.

But surging COVID-19 rates in Florida and a lack of space and lighting concerns in Buffalo raised questions about both those options, leading the Blue Jays to look at other major-league sites.

In the end, the Blue Jays couldn’t find another major-league stadium, and settled on Buffalo.

With files from The Associated Press

