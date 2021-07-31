 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Baseball

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Toronto Blue Jays snag a 4-0 win over Kansas City Royals clinching two-for-two streak

Tim Wharnsby
Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Blue Jays’ Alek Manoha pitches during the first inning in MLB baseball action against the Kansas City Royals in Toronto.

Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press

Blue Jays rookie pitcher Alek Manoah made a marvellous debut at Rogers Centre, and George Springer smashed a pair of early-game home runs to back his young teammate on Saturday.

Manoah blanked the Kansas City Royals with seven shutout innings in Toronto’s 4-0 victory to go two-for-two in their return before a crowd of 13,953 after more than 22 months away from Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays won third three in a row and fourth in their last five games.

Story continues below advertisement

Springer knocked the game’s first pitch, a 92 m.p.h. four-seam fastball from Royals starter Mike Minor (8-9), and provided a 3-0 advantage with a two-run blast to right-centre field in the third inning.

The hot-hitting Springer now has 11 homers for the season and 40 leadoff round-trippers in his career. He has gone 19-for-49 (.388), with six doubles, six homers and 10 RBI in his last 13 outings.

Manoah (3-1) made his first start since July 9. He suffered a right-back contusion when he slipped on the rain-soaked dugout steps in Buffalo two weeks ago and spent 10 days on the injured list.

He allowed only two singles in his return, struck out four, and walked just one Kansas City batter. After designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn singled with one out in the second inning, Manoah retired 16 in a row before Hunter Dozier’s single in the seventh inning.

Manoah tossed 89 pitches, 59 for strikes.

Toronto relievers Ryan Borucki (two-thirds), Adam Cimber (1 ⅓ innings) and closed out the victory. Cimber struck out the side in the ninth.

Minor also went seven innings. He yielded five hits and four earned runs.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays bats were busy again in the sixth inning. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led off with an infield hit to Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier. Initially, umpire Will Little called Guerrero out, but a video review overturned the decision.

Toronto infielder Marcus Semien knocked in his teammate with a triple to right-centre field that eluded a diving Kansas City centre fielder Michael Taylor.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo stated before the game newcomer Jose Berrios could start against Kansas City in the series finale on Sunday if he arrived in Toronto as scheduled on Saturday evening. Berrios was acquired from the Minnesota Twins before the trade deadline on Friday.

To make room for Manoah’s return, the Blue Jays optioned right-handed pitcher Trent Thornton to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies