Toronto police look into leak of photo of Blue Jays’ Roberto Osuna in cell

In a grainy overhead photo of a Toronto Police Service holding cell, Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Roberto Osuna is shown to be wearing black, sitting on a bench with his back against a wall, his feet stretched in front of him.

And police authorities are attempting to find out just how that surveillance photo wound up at a Toronto news organization that went public with it Wednesday.

“There is a Toronto Police Service Professional Standards investigation commenced relating to the Osuna photo,” the TPS confirmed on social media shortly after Global News posted the picture on its website. Police declined to provide details about the photo’s origin.

Ontario’s Information and Privacy Commissioner, Brian Beamish, also confirmed he is looking into the potential breach of privacy as it pertains to the leaked surveillance image.

Osuna, the 23-year-old closer for the Blue Jays, was arrested by police on Tuesday and charged with assault. After being investigated and booked, he was released on his own recognizance. His next court appearance is set for June 18 at Toronto’s Old City Hall.

Although Osuna’s case is still before the courts, Major League Baseball immediately placed him on administrative leave with pay while launching an internal investigation.

MLB said Osuna’s case falls within the jurisdiction of the league’s Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, which it implemented in 2015 with the support of the player’s union.

And pending the outcome of that investigation, MLB could levy additional sanctions even before the matter is dealt with in the courts.

During his leave, Osuna is not allowed to have any contact with the baseball team.

The police have not released details surrounding Osuna’s arrest and subsequent charge.

