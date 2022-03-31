St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants, on July 5, 2019.Tony Avelar/The Associated Press

Dexter Fowler has signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, with an invitation to major league spring training.

The veteran outfielder’s arrival at the Blue Jays spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., had been widely reported before the team made it official Thursday morning.

The switch-hitting 36-year-old Fowler hit .209 with a home run and five runs batted in 43 at-bats for the Los Angeles Angels last season.

He tore his ACL on April 9 when he awkwardly slid into second base against Toronto. The injury required season-ending surgery.

Fowler is a career .259 hitter with 127 home runs, 517 RBIs, 149 stolen bases and a .358 on-base percentage over 14 seasons in Major League Baseball.

He has played with the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and the Angels.