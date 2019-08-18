 Skip to main content

Baseball Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leaves Blue Jays game in second inning with left-knee discomfort

The Canadian Press
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. awkwardly makes a play on a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Austin Nola in the second inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto Aug. 17, 2019.

Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press

Hot-hitting rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the Toronto Blue Jays game after two innings with left-knee discomfort against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday afternoon.

He will undergo further evaluation and was replaced at third base by Brandon Drury.

After grounding out to third in the first inning, Guerrero hustled to cut off a ground ball from Seattle infielder Austin Nota in the second.

Guerrero leads all rookies in the American League with 95 hits, 22 doubles and 37 extra-base hits.

Guerrero entered the game having hit .367 (36 for 98) with nine doubles, a triple, six homers and 28 RBI over his last 25 outings.

