Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named baseball's top prospect

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named baseball’s top prospect

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bats during the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game on Nov. 3, 2018 in Surprise, Ariz.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Baseball America has named Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the top prospect in the sport.

The 19-year-old Dominican, who was born in Montreal, split last season between double-A New Hampshire and triple-A Buffalo. He is expected to make his major-league debut this season.

Guerrero is one of seven Blue Jays on the top-100 list, released annually by the publication.

Shortstop Bo Bichette also is in the top 10 at No. 8.

The other Blue Jays are catcher Danny Jansen (No. 42), right-handers Nate Pearson (70) and Eric Pardinho (84), third baseman Jordan Groshans (89) and shortstop Kevin Smith (91).

