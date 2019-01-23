Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named baseball’s top prospect

Open this photo in gallery Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bats during the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game on Nov. 3, 2018 in Surprise, Ariz. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Baseball America has named Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the top prospect in the sport.

The 19-year-old Dominican, who was born in Montreal, split last season between double-A New Hampshire and triple-A Buffalo. He is expected to make his major-league debut this season.

Guerrero is one of seven Blue Jays on the top-100 list, released annually by the publication.

Story continues below advertisement

Shortstop Bo Bichette also is in the top 10 at No. 8.

The other Blue Jays are catcher Danny Jansen (No. 42), right-handers Nate Pearson (70) and Eric Pardinho (84), third baseman Jordan Groshans (89) and shortstop Kevin Smith (91).